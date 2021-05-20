DIA Finishes Higher As Apple, Microsoft And Boeing Soar

U.S. indices were trading higher Thursday as stocks rebound following weakness earlier in the week. Lower-than-expected U.S. jobless claims also helped lift economic sentiment.

The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) gained 0.61% to $341.52.

(NASDAQ:SPY) finished higher by 1.08% to $415.28.

(NASDAQ:SPY) finished higher by 1.08% to $415.28. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) also finished higher by 1.93% to $328.83.

Here are the day's winners from the DIA, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Nearly all names for the DIA finished in the green Thursday, and Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) were among the leaders.

Shares of companies in the broader tech sector have otherwise been trading lower as inflation concerns have weighed on markets in recent weeks.

