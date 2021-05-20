fbpx
DIA Finishes Higher As Apple, Microsoft And Boeing Soar

byHenry Khederian
May 20, 2021 4:28 pm
U.S. indices were trading higher Thursday as stocks rebound following weakness earlier in the week. Lower-than-expected U.S. jobless claims also helped lift economic sentiment.

  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) gained 0.61% to $341.52.
  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) finished higher by 1.08% to $415.28. 
  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) also finished higher by 1.93% to $328.83.

Here are the day's winners from the DIA, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Nearly all names for the DIA finished in the green Thursday, and Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) were among the leaders.

Shares of companies in the broader tech sector have otherwise been trading lower as inflation concerns have weighed on markets in recent weeks.

Elsewhere On The Street

