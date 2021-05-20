 Skip to main content

NBA, Action Network, BetMGM Partner On New Sports Betting Show
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 20, 2021 2:39pm   Comments
The rise of sports betting and more states legalizing betting has caused sports leagues to change their thoughts on how to cover the market.

What Happened: On Thursday, NBA Digital announced a new vertical called NBABet. Betting-focused content will be added to NBA.com, the NBA app and through the NBA’s social media platforms.

A new weekly show called NBABet presented by BetMGM will kick off on Friday, May 21, at 6:30 p.m. ET. The show is in partnership with the NBA, MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) joint venture BetMGM and Turner Sports, a unit of AT&T (NYSE: T).

The NBABet show will be 30 minutes and air weekly. The first episode coincides with the NBA Playoffs kicking off on Saturday, May 22.

The second round of the NBA Playoffs will feature additional betting content in a new section of the NBA.com website and app called NBABet with content from partners Action Network, Bleacher Report and Yahoo Sports.

A new social media account called @NBABet will be managed in partnership with the NBA and Action Network.

Related Link: MGM, DraftKings Leading US iGaming Market

Why It’s Important: The new show will be the first NBA partnered show dedicated to a focus of sports betting information and analysis.

This shows that the NBA is seeing the growth of sports betting in the future and the demand from viewers for this type of content.

As a partner, BetMGM will see its data feed integrated into the show, which could help boost the presence of the growing sports betting brand.

Price Action: Shares of MGM Resorts International are trading flat at $39.15 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Action Network BetMGM BetNBA Bleacher Report NBANews Sports General Best of Benzinga

