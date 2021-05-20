IHOP Resumes Plans For Fast-Casual Flip'd Eateries Postponed During Pandemic

IHOP's parent company Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE: DIN) is resuming plans for the fast-casual concept Flip’d by IHOP that were first announced in December 2019 but were put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic.

What Changed: When the concept was originally announced, IHOP planned to make Flip’d exclusive to large metropolitan cities. In its new incarnation, the Flip’d eateries will be spread across cities, suburban areas and what the company called “non-traditional venues.”

The first Flip’d location is scheduled to open this summer in New York City, with additional sites planned for later in the year in two Ohio cities (Columbus and Dublin) and Lawrence, Kansas.

“Even though the footprints of these initial Flip’d locations will vary during this pilot phase, what will remain consistent is our emphasis on quality, speed, to-go and delivery, all with the crave-worthy food that has been a hallmark of the IHOP brand for more than six decades,” said IHOP President and CEO Jay Johns.

What To Expect: Unlike the traditional sit-down IHOP restaurants, Flip’d customers can order from a digital kiosk or directly at the counter. Food can also be ordered online in advance and either be delivered or picked up in a designated area.

“While we know there is a pent-up demand for a return to dining in restaurants, we anticipate that our delivery and takeout business is here to stay as consumer needs continue to shift and they seek out different ways to experience IHOP favorites,” Johns said. “With Flip’d, we can provide that on-the-go fast casual experience, making now the perfect time to bring this concept into the world.”

As of December 31, 2020, there were 1,772 IHOP restaurants around the world, including restaurants in all 50 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and Guam, as well as Canada, Ecuador, India, Mexico, Pakistan, Panama, Peru, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Thailand.

(Artist's rendering of the planned Flip'd restaurant, courtesy of IHOP.)