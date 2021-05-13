fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.45
314.44
+ 0.77%
DIA
+ 4.04
332.15
+ 1.2%
SPY
+ 4.46
401.25
+ 1.1%

The QQQ Rallied Today. Here's Why.

byHenry Khederian
May 13, 2021 4:43 pm
The QQQ Rallied Today. Here's Why.

U.S. indices traded higher Thursday as stocks rebound following a heavy sell-off earlier in the week. Stocks fell on Wednesday amid concerns of inflation and a rise in yields.

  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) traded higher by 0.77% at $319.34.
  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) finished higher by 1.2% at $410.28.
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) closed higher by 1.32% at $340.45.

Here are the day's winners and losers from the QQQ, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Among the top leaders for the Nasdaq were QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM), Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) and Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). 

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) and Baidu Inc ADR Class A (NASDAQ:BIDU) were among the biggest laggards for the Nasdaq.

