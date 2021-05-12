fbpx
The QQQ Was Hammered Again Today. Here's Why.

byHenry Khederian
May 12, 2021 4:37 pm
U.S. indices were trading lower across the board Wednesday after CPI data showed an increase in U.S. inflation, which has weighed on stocks.

  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) fell sharply by 2.59% to $316.89.
  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) closed lower by 2.12% at $405.41.
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) also fell by 2.02% at $336.

Here are the day's winners and losers from the QQQ, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Top gainers for the Nasdaq were Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

Intuit shares were trading higher after the company reported it expects to exceed FY21 guidance.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) and Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were among the biggest laggards for the Nasdaq Wednesday.

Tesla shares were trading lower as inflation concerns continue to pressure growth stocks.

Elsewhere On The Street

