fbpx
QQQ
-8.33
342.42
-2.49%
DIA
+ -0.01
347.84
+ 0%
SPY
-3.93
425.96
-0.93%
TLT
-1.41
140.64
-1.01%
GLD
+ 0.55
171.04
+ 0.32%

Tesla, Qualcomm Plummet, Lead QQQ Sharply Lower Monday

byHenry Khederian
May 10, 2021 5:00 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Tesla, Qualcomm Plummet, Lead QQQ Sharply Lower Monday

The Nasdaq and companies in the broader technology sector were trading lower Monday amid profit-taking and overall weakness in the sector. Here’s how the major U.S. indices fared on the day:

  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) fell by 2.53% to $325.76.
  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) also closed lower by 0.99% at $417.94.
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) finished a touch lower by 0.04% at $347.74.

Here are the day's winners and losers from the QQQ, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Monday gainers for the Nasdaq were found in e-commerce, pharmaceuticals and consumer staples: eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Meanwhile, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) and Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were among the most hammered names in the tech-heavy QQQ.

Shares of EV and EV-related stocks at large were trading lower Monday amid weakness in Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS). Workhorse fell after reporting a net loss and lower-than-expected sales, while it also lowered its 2021 production target.

Elsewhere On The Street

  • Shareholders of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) may finally have something to celebrate. The sell-off may be coming to an end, at least temporarily … Read More
  • Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMEX:AMPE) a biopharma developing immunology-based therapies for inflammatory diseases, announced Monday it has received approval to initiate a clinical study of its lead asset for long COVID-19 treatment. Englewood, Colorado-based Ampio said an investigational review board has approved the initiation of a Phase 1 study … Read More
  • Dogecoin knockoff Shiba Inu (SHIB) saw a price rise of over 1647.42% in the past week. At press time, SHIB was trading even higher at $0.00002948, gaining over 50% moments after Binance announced it would list the token … Read More

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Small Cap Trading Ideas

Related Articles

These 3 Airlines Look Bullish Going Into The Week: How To Play them

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average both made new all-time highs last week, but as for individual stocks it’s been a “stock picker's market.” read more

Nike And Disney Lead The Dow Jones Higher To Close The Week

U.S. indices were trading higher Friday following worse-than-expected jobs data, which has led to investor speculation the Fed will continue stimulus activity. read more

Cisco And IBM Lead The Dow Jones Higher Thursday

U.S. indices were trading higher, rebounding after the recent dip amid capital gains tax hike concerns and as investors await several notable earnings reports next week. read more

Disney And Boeing Fall In A Mixed Day For The Markets

U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading Wednesday as traders and investors continue to weigh comments from U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen suggested rates may need to rise to prevent the economy from overheating. read more