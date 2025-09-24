Why Is Interlink Electronics Stock Skyrocketing Wednesday?

Interlink Electronics Inc. LINK shares are trading higher on Wednesday after the company said that it will issue a 50% common stock dividend on October 28, 2025. The dividend will be payable to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 14, 2025.

The stock dividend will apply uniformly to all shareholders, preserving each investor’s percentage ownership in the company, except in cases where the dividend would result in fractional shares. Instead of issuing fractional shares, eligible stockholders will receive one full share.

Convertible securities will also be adjusted to reflect the dividend. The number of common shares into which these securities convert will be multiplied by 1.5, while the conversion price will be divided by the same factor.

Following the dividend, Interlink’s outstanding common shares are projected to rise to approximately 14,828,951, based on the number of shares expected to be outstanding as of October 14.

The company said its shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market at the dividend-adjusted price on October 29, 2025.

In August, Interlink Electronics posted second-quarter revenue of $3.41 million, above analysts’ estimates of $2.80 million and up from $2.90 million a year earlier.

The company reported break-even earnings for the quarter, compared with a loss of 4 cents per share in the prior-year period.

Price Action: LINK shares were trading higher by 20.48% to $13.59 at last check Wednesday.

