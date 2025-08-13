Innoviz Technologies Stock Is Tumbling Today: What's Going On?

Innoviz Technologies Ltd INVZ shares are trading lower Wednesday on the heels of the company’s second-quarter financial results. Innoviz also announced a mixed shelf offering Wednesday morning.

What To Know: Innoviz reported second-quarter revenue of $9.75 million, beating analyst estimates of $9.00 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported a second-quarter loss of 9 cents per share, in line with analyst estimates.

Operating expenses were $18.5 million in the second quarter. The company ended the period with approximately $79.4 million in cash, cash equivalents, short-term deposits, marketable securities and short-term restricted cash.

Innoviz reaffirmed its full-year 2025 revenue guidance of $50 million to $60 million versus estimates of $56.45 million.

“With our expanding customer engagement and units now shipping from our high-volume manufacturing line at Fabrinet, we believe that we are well-positioned to achieve our goal of becoming the world’s premier large-scale supplier of best-in-class LiDAR solutions for autonomous driving and beyond,” said Omer Keilaf, co-founder and CEO of Innoviz.

Following the company’s quarterly results, Innoviz filed for the issuance and sale from time to time of up to $200 million of ordinary shares, warrants or debt securities, which appears to be pressuring shares.

How To Buy INVZ Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Innoviz Technologies – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

INVZ Price Action: Innoviz shares were down 13.4% at $1.57 at the time of publication Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: courtesy of Innoviz.