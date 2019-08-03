Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls included an underappreciated automaker and a leading pharmaceutical.

Bearish calls included FAANG stocks and an aerospace giant.





Healthy earnings reports from sector leaders like Apple, General Electric and Exxon, as well the anticipated federal funds rate cut, were not enough to buoy the markets last week as the trade war with China escalated, another big data breach was revealed and the latest employment numbers were unremarkable. The big U.S. indexes all saw declines, led by the Nasdaq at almost 4%.

As usual, Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are just a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that may be worth another look.

Bulls

After the success of the recent Fortnite World Cup Finals in New York, plays in the sector include Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), according to Brett Hershman's "Analyst Likes Amazon, Logitech, Turtle Beach After Fortnite World Cup."

Dave Royse's "Citi: GM Truck Story Strong And Underappreciated" takes a look why quarterly results from General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) are sustainable for reasons that are unique but not well understood.

"Merck's Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News" by Shanthi Rexaline discusses how the wonder cancer immunotherapy from Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) has managed to notch sever clinical and regulatory milestones this year.

In "Wedbush Sees Upside In Zynga Beyond Video Game Company's Lifted Guidance," Priya Nigam shows why guidance from Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA) could prove conservative in light of new game launches.

Bears

Wayne Duggan's "Fitch: Boeing's Credit Rating Could Be Cut" indicates that the 737 Max nightmare may not be over for Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) and its investors. This ratings agency already has a "negative" outlook the aerospace giant.

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) and other big tech face new scrutiny from regulatory and government bodies. So says "Big Tech Faces Big Scrutiny: FTC Looking Into Facebook, Federal Reserve Pays Amazon A Visit" by Jayson Derrick.

"Morgan Stanley Downgrades Pfizer In Wake Of Upjohn-Mylan Merger" by Dave Royse suggests that the earnings for Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) could be lower than anticipated after the upcoming spin-off.

In Brett Hershman's "JPMorgan Says Starbucks Valuation Has Become 'Beyond A Stretch'," see why 2020 may see a significant moderation in overall comps at Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX).

