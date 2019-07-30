Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Morgan Stanley Downgrades Pfizer In Wake Of Upjohn-Mylan Merger

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2019 12:14pm   Comments
Share:
Morgan Stanley Downgrades Pfizer In Wake Of Upjohn-Mylan Merger

Morgan Stanley downgraded Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) Tuesday after the drug company announced the spinoff of its Upjohn division on Monday, sending its stock downward.

Shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ: MYL), which merged with Upjohn, were moving in the other direction.

The Analyst

David Risinger downgraded Pfizer from Overweight to Equal-weight and lowered the price target from $48 to $40.

Risinger reiterated an Overweight rating on Mylan and raised the price target from $22 to $25.

The Thesis

Risinger lowered the 2020 revenue estimate for Pfizer by 9%, from $54 billion to $48 billion, and lowered the 2020 EPS estimate from $3.02 to $2.56. (See his track record here.) 

An earnings reset has occurred on both sides of the business, the analyst said. 

"Pfizer announced it is exiting its Upjohn business, but the real news was weaker underlying earnings for both RemainCo (Innovative) and NewCo than anticipated." 

The Upjohn-Mylan merger is "strategically sound," but the earnings power of both Pfizer and the company being spun off is weaker than expected, Risinger said. 

“Factors include Prevnar and Xeljanz pressures due to recent negative regulatory action, lower Innovative margins (including possible dis-synergies from Upjohn exit), and weaker Upjohn financials (including China price cut pressure).”

Mylan

Once the deal is complete, Mylan shares will comprise both Upjohn and Mylan.

Risinger said he expects Mylan to benefit from several positives from the deal, including greater global reach, lower financial leverage an attractive dividend yield of about 4% and improved corporate governance.

The deal is expected to close in 2020.

Price Action

Pfizer shares were down 5.53% at $39.14 at the time of publication Tuesday, while Mylan shares were trading higher by 1.42% at $21.08. 

Related Links:

Mylan, Pfizer's Upjohn To Merge And Create New Company

Mylan Reports Q2 Earnings Beat

Photo by Dustin Blitchok. 

Latest Ratings for PFE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2019DowngradesBuyNeutral
Jul 2019DowngradesOverweightEqual-Weight
Jun 2019ReinstatesOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for PFE
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: David Risinger Morgan StanleyAnalyst Color M&A Downgrades Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MYL + PFE)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 30, 2019
33 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: European Cheer For Merck, Legal Victory For Coherus, Medpace Picks Up On Earnings
54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Up Over 1%; Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Shares Plunge
42 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
GHDXDowngrades72.0
AWIMaintains110.0
RNGMaintains150.0
TRPMaintains66.0
MMPMaintains66.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: Iradimed Surges Following Strong Q2 Results; McDermott Shares Plunge