Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Wells Fargo Initiates Bullish Coverage On Dell
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 29, 2019 12:58pm   Comments
Share:
Wells Fargo Initiates Bullish Coverage On Dell

Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) shares have been under pressure in the past three months, but one Wall Street analyst said Monday near-term headwinds will ultimately subside, clearing the way for long-term margin and share price upside.

The Analyst

Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers initiated coverage of Dell with an Outperform rating and $68 price target.

The Thesis

Rakers said Dell’s core business valuation along with its opportunity to grow margins over time creates a potential path to $11 per share in EPS.

“While we see more downside risk than upside potential to estimates near term, e.g., toughening comparisons, the pass-through of deflationary component costs (most notably in servers), and a maturing Windows 10 commercial PC upgrade cycle, we view Dell as presenting a long-term attractive risk/reward ratio given the company’s broad-based portfolio/software-to-hardware depth favorably positioning Dell to capitalize on the long-term architectural shift to software-defined hybrid multicloud,” Rakers wrote in the note.

Rakers is bullish on Dell’s ability to leverage its supply chain and optimize its portfolio and product mix. He also said Dell can gain market share in the on-premise servers, enterprise storage and commercial PC markets.

Rakers said Dell’s complex structure makes the company relatively difficult for the market to value given its ownership stakes in other companies. However, Wells Fargo’s sum-of-the-parts valuation of Dell and all its assets yields at least $70 per share.

Price Action

Dell shares were trading flat at $55.50 on Monday afternoon.

Related Links:

'Demand Softness': Dell Analysts React To Mixed Quarter

Michael Dell's Relationship With Shareholders: It's Complicated

Latest Ratings for DELL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2019Initiates Coverage OnOutperform
Jun 2019MaintainsOverweight
Jun 2019Initiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for DELL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Aaron Rakers Wells FargoAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Tech

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DELL)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 29, 2019
8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Analysts Point To Pivotal Software's Sales Execution Issues Following Mixed Q1
64 Biggest Movers From Friday
45 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Running Of The Bulls: VMware Analysts Positive On Q1 Report Even As Investors Retreat
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
TTWOMaintains136.0
PCTYMaintains115.0
EBAYMaintains47.0
HASMaintains135.0
RPDMaintains72.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Mixed Signals: How Will A T-Mobile-Sprint Merger Play Out For Investors?