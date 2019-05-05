Benzinga has examined prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls included tech and entertainment giants with strong prospects.

Some bearish calls followed disappointing earnings reports.

Last week was a busy one, beginning with shattered box office records and ending with a strong employment report. In between, the Federal Reserve held the line on interest rates; one of the season's most anticipated earnings reports dropped; the Oracle of Omaha made a surprising move and Washington inched closer to a deal on infrastructure spending.

It was a bit of a roller coaster for the markets, but they ended up not far from where they began the week, with the Nasdaq up marginally and the Dow Jones industrials a tad lower.>

As usual, Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the most popular stocks with investors. The following are just a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that may be worth another look.

Bulls

In "How Much Upside Does Apple's Stock Have? Gene Munster Says 70%," Jayson Derrick shows why this renowned venture capitalist believes Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) will be the best-performing FAANG stock in 2019.

After the success of "Avengers: Endgame," Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) has more potential blockbusters in its pipeline, according to Dave Royce's "Analysts Marvel At Disney's Box Office Potential This Year."

Brett Hershman's "Analysts Rave About Zynga's Q1; 'Game of Thrones' Game Launch Likely Coming In Q2" discusses confirmation of the successful turnaround and M&A strategy at Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA).

"ON Semiconductor Analyst Turns Bullish, Expects Upside Surprises In Second Half" by Priya Nigam focuses on why ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON) seems poised for upside surprises.

For additional bullish calls, also have a look at "Wedbush Initiates Uber At Outperform, Calls It The 'Amazon Of Transportation'" and "There's Only One Market Sector Where Earnings Estimates Aren't Falling."

Bears

For the first time since 2015, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) revenue growth fell below 20 percent. So says "Stalled Revenue Growth Inspires Stifel To Downgrade Google" by Elizabeth Balboa.

In Wayne Duggan's "Analyst: GE Earnings Aren't As Great As They Seem," see why analysts think that General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) still has a long way to go before it is investable.

Jayson Derrick's "Raymond James Downgrades Sprint, Cites T-Mobile Uncertainty" reveals why the likelihood of a completed merger for Sprint Corp (NYSE: S) has dropped sharply.

"KeyBanc Downgrades Cognizant: 3 Reasons Why" by Shanthi Rexaline discusses how Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: CTSH) is perceived after last week's disappointing quarterly results and guidance.

Be sure to check out "KeyBanc Sounds Cautious Note On AK Steel's Q1" and "BofA Downgrades Mosaic, Cites Phosphate Pricing Pressure" for additional bearish calls.

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

