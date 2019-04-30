"Avengers: Endgame," produced by Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) subsidiary Marvel Studios, has shattered several box office records since its April 26 release.

"Endgame" was the fastest to collect $1 billion worldwide, taking merely five days to reach the milestone compared to the 11 days the prequel "Infinity War" took to hit the number.

Source: Statista

"Endgame" has several firsts to its credit:

It had the highest opening weekend ticket sales, amounting to $1.21 billion. "Infinity War," the second-ranked film, had an opening weekend gross of half as much.

The film also holds the record for the biggest North American opening.

Domestically, it is the fastest film to rake in ticket sales of $100 million — in 17 hours.

It had the biggest collection on a Saturday domestically, with the $109 million generated on April 27.

It also had the biggest-ever Sunday take: $84.3 million on April 28.

It is the first film to cross $1 billion internationally on its opening weekend.

In China, it had the biggest opening weekend gross of 2.22 billion yuan, or $330.5 million.

It was the fastest film to reach 2 billion yuan in ticket sales in China.

The movie also had the highest opening weekend ever in about 54 countries.

What's Next

The superhero film, which is a sequel to "Avengers: Infinity War," is on track to hit $2 billion in worldwide box office by its second weekend, the Forbes reported.

With "Endgame" set to open in Russia this week, the May Day holiday in several countries and China having a four-day holiday starting on May Day, the prospects look even better for the movie. It could potentially surpass "Avatar" as the biggest film in history.

Related Links:

Avengers: Endgame' Easily Exceeds Box Office Expectations, Sets Opening Weekend Records

Marvel Cinematic Universe Could Approach $20-Billion Gross Worldwide

Screenshot courtesy of Marvel Studios.