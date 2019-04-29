Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Raymond James Downgrades Sprint, Cites T-Mobile Uncertainty

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2019 9:33am   Comments
Share:
Raymond James Downgrades Sprint, Cites T-Mobile Uncertainty

Sprint Corp (NYSE: S)'s tie-up with T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) faces growing opposition and the likelihood of the merger proceeding has dropped from 80 percent to 55 percent, according to Raymond James.

The Analyst

Raymond James' Ric Prentiss downgraded Sprint from Outperform to Market Perform and removed its $8 price target.

The Thesis

T-Mobile's bid to buy Sprint faces growing opposition amid concerns the tie-up will result in potential negative impacts on the prepaid, wholesale and rural markets segments, Prentiss said in a note. Some state attorney generals could "become more vocal" in opposing the deal while the decision process for states like California may not come until the third quarter.

Prentiss said the companies could change the structure of the deal to better appease regulators, including divesting a prepaid brand, extending wholesale agreements with cable and rural operators, and commit to 5G coverage and service levels extended to rural areas and low-income households. Time is of the essence, however, and the odds of approval will likely fall lower as time passes.

Prentiss said the current structure of the deal values Sprint's stock at $9 per share given the attractiveness of its spectrum. The true value of Sprint's spectrum is only worth "what someone is willing to pay for it." As a standalone entity, Sprint's spectrum is worth $2 per share and its operations add another $2 per share in value which would value the stock at just $4 per share.

Price Action

Sprint's sock traded around $5.54 per share Monday morning.

Related Links:

T-Mobile Home Broadband Aimed At Boosting Sprint Merger, Not A Threat To Cable

Wireless Carrier Spending On 5G A Bullish Signal For Tower Companies

Photo credit: Chris Potter, via Wikimedia Commons

Latest Ratings for S

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2019DowngradesOutperformMarket Perform
Jun 2018UpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
May 2018UpgradesUnderperformHold

View More Analyst Ratings for S
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: 5G Raymond JamesAnalyst Color Short Ideas Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (S + TMUS)

Guggenheim, RayJay Remain AT&T Bulls Despite Q1 Video Sub Losses
Earnings Scheduled For April 25, 2019
Opinion | Softbank Will Succeed Even If Its WeWork Investment Doesn't
64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
42 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

This Day In Market History: LA Riots Protest Police Brutality