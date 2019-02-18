Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Cisco, Coca-Cola, IBM, Tesla And More

Benzinga featured looks at many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls included an old-school tech giant and an EV leader.

Bearish calls included a couple of consumer goods producers.

The big U.S. indexes ended this past week with a gain of 2 percent or so. It was not only a week in which earnings reports continued to roll out, but trade concerns lingered, politicians focused on share buybacks, billionaires pushed back against tax increases, investors worried about the possibility of another recession and a tech and retail giant walked away from a major U.S. city.

As usual, Benzinga continues to feature looks at the prospects for many investor favorite stocks. Here are just a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that may be worth another look.

Bulls

Elizabeth Balboa's "Tesla's Stock Receives 'Buy' Upgrade On European Opportunity, EV Penetration" shows ways that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) may be underappreciated. Is management improving?

See what impressed analysts at the annual IBM (NYSE: IBM) Think event in San Francisco, according to Dave Royse's "Analysts Applaud IBM's Move To Make Watson Available Cross-Cloud."

In "UPS Seems All Set To Deliver In 2019, UBS Says," Priya Nigam points out how a shift in a key business has sparked optimism about top and bottom line growth at United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) for the next few years.

"Analysts Shrug Off Applied Material's Weak Q2 Guidance; RBC Says Sector Bottom Likely In 3-4 Months" by Shanthi Rexaline reveals why the featured analysts are sticking with Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT).

For additional bullish calls, also have a look at Analysts Aren't Cutting CBS Despite Earnings Miss and Optimism In Toyland: Wells Fargo Likes Mattel, Hasbro Moving Forward.

Bears

The Street's Reaction To Coca-Cola's Dip" by Jayson Derrick asks whether investor frustration with The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) is justified, given its weak results and cautious guidance for 2019. Is it stuck in a rut?

In Wayne Duggan's "Analysts Say Cisco Has Limited Upside Following Earnings Beat," see which analyst believes that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) now has nowhere to go.

Priya Nigam's "Subscriber Weakness Could Continue At DISH Network, Guggenheim Says" discusses how DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) may be hurt by a lack of meaningful improvement in contract negotiations.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT) hit a 52-week low after disappointing earnings. "Longbow Downgrades Goodyear On Price, Mix Headwinds" by Elizabeth Balboa shows what's behind the pricing headwinds.

Be sure to check out Bank Of America Downgrades Deere After Big Run and Wells Fargo: Weak Guidance Reignites Fossil Group Bear Case for additional bearish calls.