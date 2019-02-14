Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amazon Drops New York City HQ2 Location

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 14, 2019 12:10pm   Comments
Share:
Amazon Drops New York City HQ2 Location
Related AMZN
How Truck Stops Could Drive The Electric Revolution
Valentine's Card From The Market: Trade Optimism Continues, Cisco Posts Strong Quarter
Amazon cancels NY HQ - Reuters (Seeking Alpha)

E-commerce giant Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) scrapped plans to build new offices in New York City.

What Happened

Amazon said it will no longer proceed with plans to build a new complex in Long Island City, Queens, The New York Times first reported. The company said it would have created more than 25,000 new jobs in the city but faced opposition from local lawmakers over the proposed $3 billion in local and state wide incentives.

Amazon said in a statement the decision to scrap plans is based on a lack of "positive, collaborative relationships with state and local elected officials who will be supportive over the long-term." Instead, the company faced local and state level politicians who "made it clear that they oppose our presence and will not work with us to build the type of relationships that are required to go forward with the project."

Realted Link: Not Win Nor Place, But Nashville A Show In Race For New Amazon Locations

Why It's Important

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo were credited with working tirelessly on behalf of the people of New York to encourage Amazon's efforts and desire to oversee job creations, the statement also read.

Amazon does not intend to re-open its second headquarters at this time but will proceed as planned with new facilities in Northern Virginia and Nashville. The company will also continue to hire and grow across its 17 corporate offices and technology hubs in both the U.S. and Canada.

Amazon shares were little changed Thursday afternoon.

Brooklyn Bridge, Spanning East River between Brooklyn & Manhattan, New York City. Photo courtesy of the Library on Congress.

Posted-In: Amazon HQ Amazon HQ2 HQ2News Top Stories Real Estate Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + SLG)

How Truck Stops Could Drive The Electric Revolution
Valentine's Card From The Market: Trade Optimism Continues, Cisco Posts Strong Quarter
New England Motor Freight Plowed Under By A Relentless LTL Nor'easter
Top 10 US Regions For Industrial Investors In 2019
LTL Carrier New England Motor Freight To Shut Down After Filing For Bankruptcy Protection
Full Court Finance Podcast: Breaking Down Disney And ESPN's Streaming Future
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on AMZN
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

What To Do With An Old 401(k)?: 4 Choices To Consider