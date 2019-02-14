E-commerce giant Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) scrapped plans to build new offices in New York City.

What Happened

Amazon said it will no longer proceed with plans to build a new complex in Long Island City, Queens, The New York Times first reported. The company said it would have created more than 25,000 new jobs in the city but faced opposition from local lawmakers over the proposed $3 billion in local and state wide incentives.

Amazon said in a statement the decision to scrap plans is based on a lack of "positive, collaborative relationships with state and local elected officials who will be supportive over the long-term." Instead, the company faced local and state level politicians who "made it clear that they oppose our presence and will not work with us to build the type of relationships that are required to go forward with the project."

Why It's Important

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo were credited with working tirelessly on behalf of the people of New York to encourage Amazon's efforts and desire to oversee job creations, the statement also read.

Amazon does not intend to re-open its second headquarters at this time but will proceed as planned with new facilities in Northern Virginia and Nashville. The company will also continue to hire and grow across its 17 corporate offices and technology hubs in both the U.S. and Canada.

Amazon shares were little changed Thursday afternoon.

