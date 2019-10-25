Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Stocks With The Highest Long-Term Debt Loads
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 25, 2019 9:40am   Comments
Share:
10 Stocks With The Highest Long-Term Debt Loads

Investors looking for stocks to buy should always take a look at debt loads to make sure they won’t get blindsided by balance sheet issues at some point down the line.

When the economy is good, there’s easy credit everywhere. However, as investors back in 2007 and 2008 learned the hard way, when the economy goes south, lenders get tight with their cash.

Companies that rely on debt to fund their operations often trade at a valuation discount to self-funding peers. Debt payments can hang like a dark cloud over a company and weigh on its share price. In addition, the more debt a company takes on, the more expensive additional debt may be. If a company’s balance sheet gets too bloated, credit rating agencies can downgrade a stock’s credit rating. A lower credit rating means higher interest rates on debt.

Some industries are more debt-reliant than others, so just because a company has relatively high debt levels doesn’t necessarily mean investors should stay away from a stock. But almost every time a company goes belly-up, debt plays a role in its downfall.

High-Debt Stocks

Here are the 10 S&P 500 stocks with the highest long-term debt-to-equity ratios in the S&P 500, according to Finviz:

  1. The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU), 93.1 LTDebt/Eq.
  2. Navient Corp (NASDAQ: NAVI), 26.2 LTDebt/Eq.
  3. O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: ORLY), 26.1 LTDebt/Eq.
  4. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE: LW), 23.9 LTDebt/Eq.
  5. Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO), 14.9 LTDebt/Eq.
  6. Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR), 8.2 LTDebt/Eq.
  7. Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE: SPG), 8.1 LTDebt/Eq.
  8. S&P Global Inc (NYSE: SPGI), 7.1 LTDebt/Eq.
  9. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS), 7.0 LTDebt/Eq.
  10. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB), 6.4 LTDebt/Eq.

Benzinga’s Take

In addition to looking at existing debt levels, investors should look to see how those debt levels have changed in the past several years. Companies with stable debt levels or falling debt levels may be perfectly fine investments, but steadily rising debt levels may be a sign of an unsustainable business model.

Do you agree with this take? Email feedback@benzinga.com with your thoughts.

Related Links:

9 Stocks With The Highest Short Percent Of Float

16 Stocks With The Highest Long-Term Sales Growth Rate

Photo credit: Usien [GFDL)], via Wikimedia Commons

Posted-In: Top Stories Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADS + CPB)

21 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Earnings Scheduled For October 24, 2019
12 Cheapest Cash Flow Stocks In The S&P 500
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday