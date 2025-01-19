Nvidia's $10 Billion Setback, OpenAI Controversy, And Microsoft's AI Chat Launch: This Week In Artificial Intelligence

The past week has been a rollercoaster ride for the tech industry. From potential sanctions shaking up the semiconductor sector to controversies surrounding artificial intelligence (AI) companies, the news has been abuzz with developments that could have far-reaching implications. Here’s a roundup of the top stories that made headlines.

Nvidia’s $10B Setback and ETFs to Watch

The U.S. semiconductor industry is on tenterhooks as the possibility of further sanctions on AI chip exports to China looms large. Nvidia Corp. NVDA recently experienced a significant setback when its major tech clients deferred orders worth billions of dollars. The geopolitical turbulence has investors keeping a close eye on the impact on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) linked to the sector.

OpenAI Whistleblower Controversy

The death of former OpenAI engineer Suchir Balaji has sparked a controversy. His mother, Poornima Ramarao, claims that he had sensitive documents about the AI company’s practices. She alleged in an interview that her son’s knowledge of OpenAI’s operations led to his death.

Microsoft Launches 365 Copilot Chat

Microsoft Corp. MSFT unveiled its AI-powered chat service, 365 Copilot Chat, with a new pay-as-you-go plan. The service, previously known as Bing Chat Enterprise, is designed for businesses and focuses on workflow automation.

Broadening Rally in Semiconductors Predicted

Semiconductor analyst Vivek Arya anticipates a surprising broadening rally in semiconductors in 2025. He predicts a growing divide between AI haves and cyclical have-nots. However, Arya also points out several unresolved issues for the sector, including global tariffs, rising inflation, and China restrictions.

Zuckerberg and Huang on Quantum Computing

Meta Platforms Inc. META CEO Mark Zuckerberg agrees with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s cautious outlook on quantum computing. Zuckerberg believes that the technology is still years away from practical implementation, echoing the industry consensus of a decade-long timeline for widespread quantum computing adoption.

