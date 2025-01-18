Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Is Betting Big On This AI Darling And No It's Not Nvidia

On Friday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest made significant trades involving Tempus AI Inc. TEM, CRISPR Therapeutics AG CRSP, UiPath Inc. PATH, Roblox Corp. RBLX, Reddit Inc. RDDT, Accolade Inc. ACCD, and Ibotta Inc. IBTA.

The Tempus AI Trade

Ark Invest’s Ark Genomic Revolution ETF ARKG and Ark Innovation ETF ARKK funds made substantial purchases of Tempus AI shares. The ARKG fund acquired 27,188 shares, while the ARKK fund bought a whopping 159,344 shares.

Based on the closing price of $35.15, the total value of these trades is approximately $6.57 million. This move aligns with Ark Invest’s recent trend of investing in AI-driven companies.

The CRSP Trade

Ark Invest’s ARKG and ARKK funds also bought shares of CRISPR Therapeutics. The ARKG fund purchased 21,730 shares, while the ARKK fund added 125,690 shares.

Given the closing price of $40.53, the total value of these trades is approximately $5.96 million.

The PATH, RBLX, and RDDT Trades

On the other hand, Ark Invest sold shares of UiPath, Roblox, and Reddit. The ARKK fund offloaded 199,224 shares of UiPath, and 148,591 shares of Roblox, and the ARKW fund sold 5,215 shares of Reddit.

These sales indicate a shift in Ark Invest’s portfolio strategy.

Other Key Trades:

Ibotta Inc.: Ark Invest’s Ark Fintech Innovation ETF ARKF fund bought 4,364 shares of Ibotta.

Accolade Inc.: The ARKG fund sold 284,775 shares of Accolade.

