Earlier this week, Apple Inc. AAPL CEO Tim Cook shared a personal story about how the Apple Watch saved his father’s life.

What Happened: In a podcast interview with Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware, Cook on Wednesday shared various aspects of his personal life, including his humble beginnings and daily routine.

Among the shared anecdotes, Cook narrated an incident involving his father. Cook’s father, who was living alone, fell in his house. The Apple Watch, equipped with a fall detection feature, sent a notification to emergency services and Cook’s family. When the emergency services arrived, they found Cook’s father unconscious and had to break down the door to reach him.

When asked if his father was proud of him for working at Apple, Cook humorously replied, “No, he was focused on the door, to be honest. He was more upset, they kicked out my door!”

Alongside this personal story, Cook also shared insights into his daily routine, which includes starting his day before 5 AM, working four days a week at Apple Park, and his love for Chardonnay, dark chocolate, and hiking.

Why It Matters: This is not the first time the Apple Watch has been credited with saving lives. In 2024, a story emerged about the Apple Watch saving the life of a pregnant woman and her unborn child. The watch’s heart monitoring, fall detection, and other medical-related features have proven beneficial for many consumers globally.

In another instance, the Apple Watch’s crash detection feature helped save a user’s life after they were involved in a highway car crash. The user’s emergency contact was alerted, and emergency services were informed to rescue them.

In the interview, Cook shared that he begins his day before 5:00 AM, using the quiet early hours to answer emails, which he considers the most manageable part of his day. “I’m doing emails and generally what I’m focused on in the morning is responding to employees and customers. Yeah, I would. And so I get an extraordinary amount of outreach from customers and they’re telling me things that are critical in their lives. Maybe they’re telling me a story of how the Apple Watch saved their life,” he said.

