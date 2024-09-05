Apple Watch Saves Life Of Pregnant Woman And Her Baby: 'That Information Is Like Gold'

Over the years, stories about how Apple Inc.’s AAPL Apple Watch helped detect medical conditions and is credited with saving lives have surfaced. A new story highlights the watch saving the life of a pregnant woman and her unborn child.

What Happened: With heart monitoring, fall detection and other medical-related features, the Apple Watch has proven beneficial for many consumers globally.

A new story from Rachel Manalo highlights how the Apple Watch saved her life and her unborn baby.

"I would feel tired, short of breath. I remember sitting down with the patient and giving a diagnosis. And I felt dizzy just sitting in my chair like I was about to faint," Manalo told a local ABC News affiliate.

The pediatric cardiologist said that she saw her heart race on and off during her 2022 pregnancy despite being only 18 weeks pregnant. As this became more frequent, she knew that something was wrong.

While 33 weeks pregnant, Manalo used the Apple Watch to take an EKG, or electrocardiogram. The watch showed "inconclusive," a reading that could mean medical action is required. Manalo's heart rate was 150 beats per minute for more than 40 minutes, instead of the normal 60 to 100 beats per minute.

Manalo sought medical attention at the UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles.

"That type of heart issue, if not taken care of, can lead to a heart attack. And then you add on that she was pregnant," UCLA fetal medicine specialist Dr. Tina Nguyen said.

Manalo told the doctor that it was her Apple Watch that informed her of her irregular heart rate.

Due to the complications, Manalo had an emergency C-section at 34 weeks into her pregnancy. Manalo's baby daughter was four pounds, five ounces at birth.

"At that point, it's just whatever is the best choice for me and the baby so we can get home safe," Manalo said, recalling the event.

Manalo was on medication after the pregnancy to control the newly diagnosed heart problem. A minor surgery was done later to treat the problem.

Why It's Important: According to the report, more doctors are seeing patients coming into appointments and the office with data from their smartphone or watch shared to better track recent activity and help the doctor better diagnose if anything is wrong.

"I want, you know, the patients to all wear Fitbits, all wear OURA rings and bring me all that information. Just having someone's blood pressure when they're at home and their heart rate can really change their pregnancy from the first visit forward. So that information is like gold to me," Nguyen said.

The Apple Watch is not a licensed medical professional, but in this case it made a consumer aware that they may need to seek medical attention.

Many Apple users have shared stories of how the Apple Watch has helped save their lives, some of the letters received personal responses from Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Apple could unveil the newest Apple Watch and new features as part of its Glowtime event scheduled for Sept. 9.



AAPL Price Action: Apple shares closed Thursday at $222.38 versus a 52-week trading range of $164.08 to $237.23.

Photo: Courtesy Apple