MrBeast's Daring New Challenge: Live In A Jet For 100 Days And Then Keep It — Are You Game?

The king of outrageous challenges, Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast, is back with a bold giveaway.

What Happened: In a conversation with PodSensei that was released on Sunday, MrBeast revealed that he purchased a private jet and challenged two fresh aviation school graduates to live inside it for 100 days.

If they succeed, they get to keep the jet.

The YouTube sensation described the jet as a “really nice” Dassault Aviation's DUAVF Hawker 2000, offering the participants the freedom to fly it anywhere globally.

However, they must remain inside the aircraft for the entire duration to win. The challenge allows them to open the door for deliveries, such as pizza, but they cannot step outside.

The video of the conversation was posted by a user on X, to which MrBeast replied posing a question to his followers, “Would you guys live in a private jet for 100 days to keep it?”

Would you guys live in a private jet for 100 days to keep it? — MrBeast (@MrBeast) December 30, 2024

Why It Matters: MrBeast has a history of creating viral challenges that captivate audiences worldwide.

His extreme endurance test, “I Survived 50 Hours in Antarctica” was posted two years ago and has since racked up over 220 million views on YouTube, owned by Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google.

MrBeast also attempted a 24-hour underwater challenge, though seasickness forced an early exit.

The YouTuber also famously recreated Netflix Inc.'s NFLX “Squid Game,” attracting more viewership in a week, than the show gained in its first month.

In July this year, he posted a video titled “50 YouTubers Fight For $1,000,000.” The video quickly became his most-watched video on YouTube within 24 hours.

MrBeast’s “Beast Games” also premiered on Amazon.com, Inc.'s AMZN Prime Video. The game show debuted its first two episodes on Dec. 19.

Although official viewership numbers remain undisclosed, Donaldson earlier said that “Beast Games” was Prime Video’s most-watched show or movie of the week.

