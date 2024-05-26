MrBeast Unveils 'Largest Game Show Ever' With $5M Prize: Here's How You Can Enter

Loading... Loading...

Popular content creator Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, on Sunday announced a massive $5 million giveaway in what he has dubbed the “largest game show ever in history.”

What Happened: Over the weekend, MrBeast took to X, formerly Twitter, and invited people to compete in his Beast Games. Eligible contestants must be at least 18 years old, possess a valid passport through April 2025, and be available from late June to potentially as late as September 2024, although these dates may change.

Contestants are urged to submit a one-minute video introducing themselves and explaining their desire to compete in Beast Games. While not mandatory, the video should be compelling and can be uploaded directly or via an unlisted YouTube link. The video file size should not exceed 100 megabytes.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Applicants must also upload two recent photos: a selfie and a full-length picture. MrBeast has cautioned applicants to be vigilant about potential scams and confirmed that no banking or financial information will be requested during the application process.

“I’m giving away $5,000,000 in the largest game show ever in history. If you want to compete in Beast Games (I need 5,000 people lol) apply here – http://beastgames.com,” he said on X.

Why It Matters: This isn’t the first time MrBeast has made headlines with his extravagant giveaways. Just earlier this month, he celebrated his 26th birthday by giving away 26 Tesla vehicles, including a Cybertruck.

Meanwhile, earlier in March 2024, MrBeast confirmed a game show deal with Amazon Prime Video. “Big news gamers I’m going to be filming the largest game show in history and releasing it on Prime Video! Over 1,000 contestants, $5,000,000 prize, and many other world records,” he stated at the time. This latest announcement seems to be an extension of his March announcement.

MrBeast’s main YouTube channel currently has more than 261 million subscribers. In the list of most subscribed channels on YouTube, he is second only to T-Series, which at the time of writing had 266 million subscribers.

Photo courtesy: Wikimedia

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Steve Jobs Turned Around Apple’s Fortunes 27 Years Ago, Not By Making Mac Better Than Windows, But By Using This Technique Nike Is Known For

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.