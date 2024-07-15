MrBeast's Latest YouTubers' Challenge Video Goes Viral As He Plans To Give Away 10 Tesla Cybertrucks: Here's What Elon Musk Has To Say

Loading... Loading...

MrBeast, the owner of the most-subscribed YouTube channel, added another feather to his cap after his latest video entitled “50 YouTubers Fight For $1,000,000” became his most-watched video ever in 24 hours. The popular YouTuber said he plans to give away 10 Cybertrucks as part of the challenge, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk reacted to the development.

What Happened: MrBeast is the online alias of Jimmy Donaldson and he rose to prominence by making videos of unique challenges. On Sunday, he shared a new video in which he hosted 50 YouTube personalities and they were to compete with each other for a coveted sum of $1 million.

Taking to Twitter, MrBeast said, “New video is the most viewed video ever in 24 hours.” “Would have broken the world record if it wasn't for GTA 6 trailer,” he added.

Contestants were tasked with standing within a designated area for as long as possible, with the last person remaining declared the winner. As a side challenge, participants could step out of the area to attempt a free-throw basketball shot. Successfully making the shot entitled one of their subscribers to win a free Cybertruck. Contestants who succeeded were allowed to re-enter the competition, while those who failed were eliminated.

Some of them managed to hit the bull’s eye and get for their subscribers Cybertrucks.

Musk Reacts: “Cool,” said Musk when Tesla influencer Sawyer Merritt posted about the challenge and giveaway on his X handle.

Why It’s Important: MrBeast became the most-subscribed channel in June, ending the reign of T-Series, an Indian music record label and film production company run by Gulshan Kumar. Currently, he has about 302 million subscribers.

Born in Greenville, North Carolina, he began posting videos on YouTube at the age of 13. Some of the stunt videos he has presented include spending 50 hours buried alive and attempting to go 30 days without eating.

Donaldson is also known for his philanthropy. He has raised money for causes like tree preservation and ocean conservation. Additionally, his charitable work includes funding eye surgeries for 1,000 people and giving large sums of money to random people on the street.

In May, he announced on his Instagram handle that he was giving away 26 Teslas to his followers to commemorate his 26th birthday.

