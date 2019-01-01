QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.3K/0.5K
Div / Yield
1.5/1.11%
52 Wk
90 - 1275
Mkt Cap
11.2B
Payout Ratio
21.17
Open
-
P/E
20.55
Shares
83.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Dassault Aviation, a subsidiary of French multinational company Dassault Group, designs, builds and maintains military fighter jets, and is one of the largest manufacturers of business jets. Dassault has a 24.8% stake in narrow-moat Thales, which contributes significantly to Dassault's net profit. In 2020, Dassault Aviation generated EUR 5.5 billion in revenue with 12,000 employees. About 67% of revenue comes from defense aircraft equipment sales and services, while Falcon business jets generate the remaining 33% of sales.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Dassault Aviation Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dassault Aviation (DUAVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dassault Aviation (OTCPK: DUAVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dassault Aviation's (DUAVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dassault Aviation.

Q

What is the target price for Dassault Aviation (DUAVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Dassault Aviation

Q

Current Stock Price for Dassault Aviation (DUAVF)?

A

The stock price for Dassault Aviation (OTCPK: DUAVF) is $135 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 14:54:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Dassault Aviation (DUAVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dassault Aviation.

Q

When is Dassault Aviation (OTCPK:DUAVF) reporting earnings?

A

Dassault Aviation does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Dassault Aviation (DUAVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dassault Aviation.

Q

What sector and industry does Dassault Aviation (DUAVF) operate in?

A

Dassault Aviation is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.