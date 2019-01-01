Dassault Aviation, a subsidiary of French multinational company Dassault Group, designs, builds and maintains military fighter jets, and is one of the largest manufacturers of business jets. Dassault has a 24.8% stake in narrow-moat Thales, which contributes significantly to Dassault's net profit. In 2020, Dassault Aviation generated EUR 5.5 billion in revenue with 12,000 employees. About 67% of revenue comes from defense aircraft equipment sales and services, while Falcon business jets generate the remaining 33% of sales.