Tech, Toys, And Tesla: The Ultimate Santa Tech Wishlist From Magnificent 7 Companies

Looking for the perfect gift this holiday season? You can’t go wrong with tech.

The Magnificent 7 companies—Apple Inc. AAPL, Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL, Microsoft Corporation MSFT, Meta Platforms, Inc. META, Tesla Inc. TSLA, and Nvidia Corporation NVDA—offer some of the best gadgets, accessories, and experiences.

So, this Christmas, whether you’re shopping for a techie, a gamer, or someone who just loves convenience, there's something for everyone.

Apple

Apple Watch Strap: Add some flair to an Apple Watch with a durable, comfy band. Available in multiple colors. The starting price is $49.

AirTag: Perfect for tracking keys, bags, or anything else you misplace. Compact and easy to use. Price: $29.

Amazon

Echo Dot (5th Gen): A smart speaker with Alexa to control devices, play music, and more. Compact and stylish. Price starting at $22.99.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: Stream your favorite shows in 4K resolution. Supports 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos. Easy to set up and use.

Alphabet

Chromecast with Google TV: A versatile streaming device that integrates various streaming services into a single user-friendly interface. Features a compact design that connects directly to the HDMI port of your TV and comes with a voice remote equipped with Google Assistant.

YouTube Premium Subscription: Enjoy ad-free videos, background play, and YouTube Music access. Priced at $13.99 per month.

Meta

Meta Quest 3 Elite Strap: For those who like to extend their virtual reality experience, this is a perfect gift. Addresses common discomfort issues by redistributing weight more evenly across the head, reducing pressure on the face and neck. Priced at $69.99.

Microsoft

Xbox Wireless Controller: The controller features a sleek, updated design with improved ergonomics, textured grips, and a hybrid D-pad for superior comfort and precision during gameplay. It offers compatibility with both Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth.

Microsoft Bluetooth Mouse: A simple, modern mouse that works with Windows and Mac can boost your productivity infinitely. Great for daily use.

Nvidia

GeForce NOW Priority Membership (One year): Stream top games with priority access and extended sessions. Users can stream games in up to 1440p resolution—an improvement from the previous 1080p—and enjoy support for ultrawide resolutions. A gamer's dream. Price: $9.99/month or $99.99/ year.

Tesla

Tesla Key Card: A handy backup or replacement key for Tesla owners. Makes life easier. Price: $40.

Tesla Wireless Portable Charger: A sleek, fast charger compatible with most smartphones. It offers magnetic, wireless charging and boasts a robust 5000mAh battery capacity. Perfect for on-the-go charging. Price: $95.

From sleek devices to powerful experiences, these gifts from the Magnificent 7 companies are sure to impress anyone on your list.

The best part? You can't go wrong with these trusted brands.

Happy shopping!

