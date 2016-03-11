Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
Trade ZFC stock with recommended broker Ally Invest. Commissions as low as $3.95.

Analyst Rating View All Ratings

DateResearch FirmActionCurrentTarget
3/11/16JMP SecuritiesDowngradesMarket OutperformMarket Perform
3/10/16OppenheimerMaintainsOutperform16.0
2/01/16BarclaysUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight17.0

Earnings View Earnings

Q3 2016 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: Expected
2016-10-25
Rev:
EST Actual Surprise
EPS: Expected
Rev: