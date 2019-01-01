|Date
You can purchase shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCQX: ZFSVF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Zurich Insurance Group.
The latest price target for Zurich Insurance Group (OTCQX: ZFSVF) was reported by Bankhaus Lampe on September 20, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ZFSVF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Zurich Insurance Group (OTCQX: ZFSVF) is $460.15 last updated Today at 6:40:39 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 22, 2003 to stockholders of record on July 10, 2003.
Zurich Insurance Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Zurich Insurance Group.
Zurich Insurance Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.