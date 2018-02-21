Market Overview

Analyst Rating View All Ratings

DateResearch FirmActionCurrentTarget
2/21/18Wells FargoMaintainsMarket Perform90.0
1/04/18Seaport GlobalInitiates Coverage OnBuy90.0
12/13/17Cowen & Co.Initiates Coverage OnOutperform90.0

Earnings View Earnings

Q4 2017 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: 0.95 0.9 -0.05
Rev: 999.57M 1.08B 76.43M
Q1 2018 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: Expected
2018-04-24
Rev:

Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp is a provider of value-added, technology-based products and services for the rail industry. It provides its products and services through two main business segments, the Freight and Transit.
