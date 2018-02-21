Benzinga Pro
Summary
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation
WAB
:NYSE
Sector:
Industrials
Industry:
Railroads
82.89
0 (0%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
82.89
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
69.2 - 93.81
50 Day Moving Avg.
79.76
PE Ratio
31.757576
Shares Outstanding
95.90M
Market Cap
7.95B
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
2/21/18
Wells Fargo
Maintains
Market Perform
90.0
1/04/18
Seaport Global
Initiates Coverage On
Buy
90.0
12/13/17
Cowen & Co.
Initiates Coverage On
Outperform
90.0
Headlines
Press Releases
Wells Fargo Maintains Market Perform on Westinghouse Air Brake, Raises price target to $90.00
Vick Meyer
Wed, 21 Feb 2018 11:41:54 -0400
Wabtec Sees FY18 Sales ~$4.1B vs $4.06B Est., EPS ~$3.80 vs $3.95 Est.
Eddie Staley
Tue, 20 Feb 2018 09:18:06 -0400
Wabtec Reports Q4 EPS $0.90 vs $0.92 Est., Sales $1.08B vs $1.05B Est.
Eddie Staley
Tue, 20 Feb 2018 09:17:28 -0400
Earnings Scheduled For February 20, 2018
Lisa Levin
Tue, 20 Feb 2018 05:24:55 -0400
Wabtec Signs Contract Worth $62M To Provide PTC Equipment/Services For CFRC
Eddie Staley
Mon, 12 Feb 2018 09:05:06 -0400
Wabtec Reports Prelim. Q4 Results: Adj. EPS $0.90 vs $0.95 Est., Sales ~$1.1B vs $999.6M Est.
Paul Quintaro
Fri, 02 Feb 2018 07:55:42 -0400
Seaport Global Initiates Coverage On Westinghouse Air Brake with Buy Rating, Announces $90.00 Price Target
Eddie Staley
Thu, 04 Jan 2018 08:21:20 -0400
Cowen & Co. Initiates Coverage On Westinghouse Air Brake with Outperform Rating, Announces $90.00 Price Target
Eddie Staley
Wed, 13 Dec 2017 09:43:41 -0400
Wabtec Wins $5M Contract For RUMO in Brazil
Paul Quintaro
Wed, 13 Dec 2017 09:02:20 -0400
Wabtec Reports Purchase Of Melett, No Terms Disclosed
Paul Quintaro
Mon, 04 Dec 2017 10:00:49 -0400
Wabtec Reports Results For 2017 4Q and Full Year, Issues 2018 Financial Guidance
Globe Newswire
Feb 20, 2018
Wabtec Signs Contract Worth $62 Million To Provide PTC Equipment/Services For CFRC (SunRail)
Globe Newswire
Feb 12, 2018
Penteon Announces New Industrial IoT Initiative Improving Efficiency and Safety in the Rail Industry
Globe Newswire
Feb 09, 2018
Wabtec Announces Estimate Of Tax Reform Impact, Preliminary 2017 4Q Results
Globe Newswire
Feb 02, 2018
Wabtec Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
Globe Newswire
Jan 29, 2018
Recent Analysis Shows NMI, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, O'Reilly Automotive, Chesapeake Lodging Trust, Diamond Hill Investment Group, and Bank of Marin Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth
Globe Newswire
Jan 19, 2018
Wabtec Corporation Appoints Donald M. Itzkoff as Vice President, Government Relations and Public Affairs
Globe Newswire
Jan 09, 2018
Wabtec Signs Contract Worth $5 Million To Provide Yard Train Control For RUMO In Brazil
Globe Newswire
Dec 13, 2017
Wabtec Acquires Melett, A UK-Based Leading Supplier To The Turbocharger Aftermarket
Globe Newswire
Dec 04, 2017
Faiveley Transport Signs Contracts For the New Intercity Fleet Sydney, Australia
Globe Newswire
Nov 07, 2017
Partner Headlines
Transports Weekly Snapshot - Here We Go Again
Seeking Alpha
Feb 26, 2018
Wabtec: Long-Term Value Creator Continues To Struggle
Seeking Alpha
Feb 22, 2018
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies' (WAB) CEO Ray Betler on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Seeking Alpha
Feb 20, 2018
Westinghouse Air Brake EPS in-line, beats on revenue
Seeking Alpha
Feb 20, 2018
Notable earnings before Tuesday's open
Seeking Alpha
Feb 19, 2018
Transports Weekly Snapshot - Inflation And Rising Interest Rates Lead To Uncertainty And Fear
Seeking Alpha
Feb 04, 2018
Westinghouse Air Brake Is Too Expensive
Seeking Alpha
Feb 02, 2018
32 Dividend Increases: January 22-26, 2018 (Part 3: Remaining Sectors)
Seeking Alpha
Feb 01, 2018
Upcoming Dividends; 45 Companies, 9 Double Digit Increases
Seeking Alpha
Feb 01, 2018
Wabtec declares $0.12 dividend
Seeking Alpha
Jan 29, 2018
Earnings
View Earnings
Q4 2017
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
0.95
0.9
-0.05
Rev:
999.57M
1.08B
76.43M
Q1 2018
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
2018-04-24
Rev:
Company Profile
Read More
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp is a provider of value-added, technology-based products and services for the rail industry. It provides its products and services through two main business segments, the Freight and Transit.
Visit company website
