Wayfair Inc. engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and Europe. The firm offers approximately 8 million products from 10,000 suppliers for the home sector under the brands Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Birch Lane, and Perigold. This includes a selection of furniture, decor, decorative accent, housewares, seasonal decor, and other home goods. Wayfair Inc. was founded in 2002 and is focused on helping people find the perfect product at the right price.