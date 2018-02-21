Read More

Vectren Corp is an energy holding company whose principal business is the ownership of energy utility companies in the American state of Indiana. Vectren Corp has three wholly owned subsidiaries: Indiana Gas Company, Southern Indiana Gas and Electric Company (SIGECO), and Vectren Energy Delivery of Ohio (VEDO). The company derives roughly half of its total revenue from both the natural gas and electricity distribution services provided by SIGECO and VEDO to primarily residential and commercial consumers in Indiana. Vectren Corp's Infrastructure Services business represents the other half of its total revenue generation. Within this unit, the company provides underground pipeline construction and repair services to utilities companies, such as its own subsidiaries.