VVC Exploration Corp is engaged in the exploration and development of precious and base metals mineral properties. The company's projects comprise Samalayuca, Cumeral, La Tuna, and Timmins. The company operates in one reportable operating segment, being Mineral Exploration. The company's mineral resource properties are located in Mexico and Canada.

VVC Exploration Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy VVC Exploration (VVCVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of VVC Exploration (OTCPK: VVCVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are VVC Exploration's (VVCVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for VVC Exploration.

Q

What is the target price for VVC Exploration (VVCVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for VVC Exploration

Q

Current Stock Price for VVC Exploration (VVCVF)?

A

The stock price for VVC Exploration (OTCPK: VVCVF) is $0.131 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:33:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does VVC Exploration (VVCVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for VVC Exploration.

Q

When is VVC Exploration (OTCPK:VVCVF) reporting earnings?

A

VVC Exploration does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is VVC Exploration (VVCVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for VVC Exploration.

Q

What sector and industry does VVC Exploration (VVCVF) operate in?

A

VVC Exploration is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.