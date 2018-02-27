Read More

vTv Therapeutics Inc operates in the United States healthcare sector. Its key business includes the development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of neurological disorders such as the Alzheimer's disease. Its major drug candidate to treat Alzheimer's is azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered drug. Its other products include TTP399, type II diabetes drug candidate. TTP399 is also an orally administered drug that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor. It also has over three additional programs in various stages of clinical development for the prevention of muscle weakness and the treatment of inflammatory disorders.