Analyst Rating

DateResearch FirmActionCurrentTarget
2/08/18Northland SecuritiesInitiates Coverage OnOutperform28.0
9/26/16H.C. WainwrightInitiates Coverage onBuy13.0
12/17/15Janney CapitalInitiates Coverage onBuy
Earnings

Q4 2017 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: -0.42 -0.44 -0.02
Rev: 30.00K 233.00K 203.00K
Q1 2018 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: Expected
2018-05-02
Rev:

Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc operates in the United States healthcare sector. Its key business includes the development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of neurological disorders such as the Alzheimer's disease. Its major drug candidate to treat Alzheimer's is azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered drug. Its other products include TTP399, type II diabetes drug candidate. TTP399 is also an orally administered drug that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor. It also has over three additional programs in various stages of clinical development for the prevention of muscle weakness and the treatment of inflammatory disorders.
