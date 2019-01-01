vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 07:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
vTv Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.08.
Revenue was up $1.01 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 0.37% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at vTv Therapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.07
|-0.06
|-0.07
|-0.06
|EPS Actual
|-0.11
|-0.02
|-0.01
|-0.09
|Revenue Estimate
|1.00M
|2.80M
|1.00M
|987.00K
|Revenue Actual
|9.00K
|3.00M
|9.00K
|987.00K
