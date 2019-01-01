vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 07:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

vTv Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.08.

Revenue was up $1.01 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 0.37% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at vTv Therapeutics's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.06 -0.07 -0.06 EPS Actual -0.11 -0.02 -0.01 -0.09 Revenue Estimate 1.00M 2.80M 1.00M 987.00K Revenue Actual 9.00K 3.00M 9.00K 987.00K

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.