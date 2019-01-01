vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for vTv Therapeutics
vTv Therapeutics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VTVT) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.00 expecting VTVT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 887.95% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VTVT) was provided by Cantor Fitzgerald, and vTv Therapeutics initiated their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of vTv Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for vTv Therapeutics was filed on February 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest vTv Therapeutics (VTVT) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $5.00. The current price vTv Therapeutics (VTVT) is trading at is $0.51, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
