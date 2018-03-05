Read More

Veritiv distributes printing, publishing, packaging, and facility solutions. The company provides logistics and supply chain management services. The firm organizes itself into four primary segments based on product type. The print segment, which generates more revenue than any other segment, distributes commercial printing and specialty paper products. The publishing segment sells coated and uncoated commercial printing papers to publishers and retailers for use in magazines, books, and direct mail. The packaging segment sells a variety of paper-based packaging products. The facility solutions segment sells cleaning, breakroom, bathroom, safety, and hazard supplies. The majority of revenue comes from the United States.