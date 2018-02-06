Market Overview

Analyst Rating View All Ratings

DateResearch FirmActionCurrentTarget
2/22/18CitigroupMaintainsBuyBuy24.0
2/02/18Deutsche BankInitiates Coverage OnBuy27.0
1/17/18Stifel NicolausReinstatesBuy29.0

Earnings View Earnings

Q4 2017 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: 0.29 0.37 0.08
Rev: 50.71M 59.23M 8.52M
Q1 2018 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: Expected
2018-05-01
Rev:

Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in owning, acquiring and exploiting oil and natural gas properties in North America. Its assets consist of mineral interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas, substantially most of which are leased to working interest owners who bear the costs of operation and development. The firm also owns a minor equity interest in an entity that owns mineral, overriding royalty, net profits, leasehold and other similar interests. Most of the revenues are derived from the royalty income.