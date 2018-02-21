Market Overview

Analyst Rating

DateResearch FirmActionCurrentTarget
11/13/17CitigroupMaintainsBuy7.0
5/15/17Cowen & Co.UpgradesMarket PerformOutperform0.0
4/03/17CitigroupUpgradesSellBuy0.0
Earnings

Q3 2017 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: -0.05 -0.06 -0.01
Rev: 8.86M 8.74M -120.00K
Q4 2017 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: -0.09 Expected
2018-03-29
Rev: 7.34M

Company Profile

voxeljet AG is in the business of providing 3d printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers and also specializes in Powder-binder-Jetting of plastic and sand. Its product portfolio consists of 3d printers such as VX200, VX500, VX100 etc. The company supplies its products to the industries such as Foundries, Automotive industries, Aerospace, Pumps, Architecture, Film, and Museum etc. It has Systems and Services operating segments. The firm derives the majority of its revenues from Systems segment.
Visit company website