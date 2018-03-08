Benzinga Pro
Summary
Ideas
Twitter ($OMI)
All News
Analyst Coverage
Analyst Ratings
News Coverage
News
General
Contracts
Dividend Summaries
Dividend Calendar
Events
FDA
M&A
Offerings
Stock Split
Media
Buybacks
Insider Trades
Press Releases
Earnings
Earning Summaries
Earnings Calendar
Guidance Summaries
Owens & Minor, Inc.
OMI
:NYSE
Sector:
Healthcare
Industry:
Medical Distribution
17.35
0.32 (1.88%)
After Hours 17.35
(%)
Data as of Mar 12, 2018
Prev. Close
17.03
Price Open
17
Volume
1,080,467
Day's Range
16.95 - 17.52
52 Wk Range
14.26 - 36.73
50 Day Moving Avg.
18.86
PE Ratio
13.716667
Shares Outstanding
61.11M
Market Cap
1.06B
1d
5d
1m
3m
1y
5y
YTD
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
3/08/18
Barclays
Initiates Coverage On
Underweight
16.0
2/15/18
JP Morgan
Maintains
Underweight
Underweight
20.0
12/19/17
JP Morgan
Downgrades
Neutral
Underweight
0.0
Headlines
Press Releases
Barclays Initiates Coverage On Owens & Minor with Underweight Rating, Announces $16.00 Price Target
Eddie Staley
Thu, 08 Mar 2018 09:30:39 -0400
Owens & Minor Reports Q4 Adj. EPS $0.35 vs $0.36 Est., Sales $2.39B vs $2.36B Est.
Eddie Staley
Wed, 14 Feb 2018 08:07:42 -0400
12 Stocks To Watch For February 14, 2018
Lisa Levin
Wed, 14 Feb 2018 05:40:11 -0400
Earnings Scheduled For February 14, 2018
Lisa Levin
Wed, 14 Feb 2018 05:07:02 -0400
34 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Lisa Levin
Tue, 13 Feb 2018 13:48:34 -0400
22 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Lisa Levin
Tue, 13 Feb 2018 09:00:58 -0400
44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Lisa Levin
Fri, 02 Feb 2018 05:43:39 -0400
Owens & Minor Shares Down 17% After Cutting FY17 Outlook Wednesday
Hal Lindon
Thu, 01 Feb 2018 15:51:47 -0400
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Rises Over 100 Points; Owens & Minor Shares Slide
Lisa Levin
Thu, 01 Feb 2018 15:31:44 -0400
38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Lisa Levin
Thu, 01 Feb 2018 13:25:03 -0400
Take-Two Interactive Software, SVB Financial and Nektar Pharmaceuticals Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600
PRNewswire
3 days ago
Report: Developing Opportunities within Owens & Minor, Zosano Pharma, Organovo, Summit Materials, Ralph Lauren, and Clearside Biomedical — Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018
Globe Newswire
4 days ago
Owens & Minor Names Dominion Energy Executive, Mark McGettrick, to its Board of Directors
Business Wire
Feb 28, 2018
Owens & Minor Reports 4th Quarter & Full-Year 2017 Financial Results
Business Wire
Feb 14, 2018
Owens & Minor, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
PRLive
Feb 14, 2018
Owens & Minor Previews 2017 Preliminary Financial Results
Business Wire
Jan 31, 2018
Owens & Minor Announces Updates on Pending Acquisition of Halyard Health's S&IP Business
Business Wire
Jan 05, 2018
Report: Developing Opportunities within The New York Times, Albemarle, Vista Outdoor, Owens & Minor, Select Medical, and Gastar Exploration – Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018
Globe Newswire
Nov 15, 2017
Owens & Minor Approves 4th Quarter 2017 Dividend
Business Wire
Nov 01, 2017
Owens & Minor to Acquire Halyard Health, Inc.'s Surgical & Infection Prevention (S&IP) Business for $710 Million in Cash
Business Wire
Nov 01, 2017
Partner Headlines
Take-Two Interactive, SVB Financial, Nektar Pharma set to join S&P 500
Seeking Alpha
3 days ago
8 Stocks Charles Brandes Continues to Buy
GuruFocus
4 days ago
Upcoming Dividends: 83 Companies, 35 Increases, 17 Double-Digit Increases
Seeking Alpha
4 days ago
New Strong Sell Stocks for March 7th
Zacks
5 days ago
Why Cardinal Health Is Not The Top Pick In The Medical Distribution Segment
Seeking Alpha
Mar 05, 2018
Owens & Minor: What The Heck Happened?
Seeking Alpha
Feb 27, 2018
Owens & Minor: Medical Distribution Company With Irresistible Dividend Yield
Seeking Alpha
Feb 26, 2018
Multiple Double-Digit Payout Increases In The First 2 Weeks Of February
Seeking Alpha
Feb 20, 2018
Owens & Minor's (OMI) CEO Paul Phipps on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Seeking Alpha
Feb 14, 2018
Owens & Minor Inc. 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
Seeking Alpha
Feb 14, 2018
Earnings
View Earnings
Q4 2017
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
0.51
0.35
-0.16
Rev:
2.45B
2.39B
-60.00M
Q1 2018
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
2018-05-01
Rev:
Dividends
View Dividends
Yield
4.94%
Ex-Date
Mar 14, 2018
Payment
0.26
Pay-Date
Mar 30, 2018
Company Profile
Read More
O&M distributes low-tech, consumable medical supplies to acute-care hospitals and other providers. The company distributes thousands of products produced by more than 1,200 suppliers to about 4,000 healthcare providers.
Visit company website
