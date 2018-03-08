Market Overview

3/08/18BarclaysInitiates Coverage OnUnderweight16.0
2/15/18JP MorganMaintainsUnderweightUnderweight20.0
12/19/17JP MorganDowngradesNeutralUnderweight0.0
Q4 2017 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: 0.51 0.35 -0.16
Rev: 2.45B 2.39B -60.00M
Q1 2018 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: Expected
2018-05-01
Rev:

Yield
4.94%
Ex-Date
Mar 14, 2018
Payment
0.26
Pay-Date
Mar 30, 2018

O&M distributes low-tech, consumable medical supplies to acute-care hospitals and other providers. The company distributes thousands of products produced by more than 1,200 suppliers to about 4,000 healthcare providers.
