Crude Oil Moves Higher; Ciena Posts Downbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks traded mostly lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling around 0.1% points on Thursday.

The Dow traded down 0.06% to 42,400.42 while the NASDAQ fell 0.40% to 19,381.93. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.27% to 5,954.96.

Check This Out: Jim Cramer Recommends Nvidia Over ‘Very Cheap’ Semiconductor Stock

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Communication services shares jumped by 0.4% on Thursday.

In trading on Thursday, consumer discretionary stocks fell by 1.5%.

Top Headline

Ciena Corp CIEN reported downbeat earnings for its fiscal second quarter.

The Hanover, Maryland-based company reported a quarterly revenue growth of 23.6% year-on-year to $1.13 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. The American telecommunications networking equipment and software services supplier reported adjusted EPS of 42 cents, missed the analyst consensus estimate of 52 cents.

Equities Trading UP



Planet Labs PBC PL shares shot up 51% to $6.03 following a first-quarter sales beat and after the company raised its FY26 sales guidance

shares shot up 51% to $6.03 following a first-quarter sales beat and after the company raised its FY26 sales guidance Shares of Liminatus Pharma, Inc LIMN got a boost, surging 64% to $20.86 after the company announced it regained Nasdaq compliance.

got a boost, surging 64% to $20.86 after the company announced it regained Nasdaq compliance. Owens & Minor, Inc. OMI shares were also up, gaining 17% to $7.78 after the company announced it terminated its Rotech Healthcare acquisition.

Equities Trading DOWN

Latest Startup Investment Opportunities:

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. CHPT shares dropped 23% to $0.6829 following a first-quarter sales miss and after the company issued second-quarter sales guidance below estimates.

shares dropped 23% to $0.6829 following a first-quarter sales miss and after the company issued second-quarter sales guidance below estimates. Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. RGNX were down 16% to $8.49 after the company announced new functional data from PHASE I/II Affinity Duchenne® trial of RGX-202.

were down 16% to $8.49 after the company announced new functional data from PHASE I/II Affinity Duchenne® trial of RGX-202. PVH Corp. PVH was down, falling 17% to $66.92 after the company cut its FY25 guidance below estimates and issued second-quarter adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 0.8% to $63.34 while gold traded down 0.8% at $3,373.80.

Silver traded up 3.1% to $35.735 on Thursday, while copper rose 0.7% to $4.9215.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.16%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.73%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.11%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.19% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.18% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei falling 0.51%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumping 1.07%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.23% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.55%.

Economics

Imports of goods and services into the US fell 16.3% to $351 billion during April.

Unit labour costs in the US nonfarm business sector rose 6.6% during the first quarter.

Exports of goods and services climbed 3% to $289.4 billion in April.

Nonfarm business sector labor productivity in the U.S. declined by 1.5% in the first quarter.

The U.S. trade gap shrank to $61.6 billion in April, recording the lowest level since September 2023.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock