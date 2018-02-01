Read More

Omnicell provides automation and business analytics software for healthcare providers. The firm operates in two segments: automation and analytics and medication adherence. The automation and analytics segment manufactures medication dispensing systems, pharmacy inventory management systems, and related software. This segment contributes the majority of revenue. The medication adherence segment sells products like consumable medication blister cards and packaging equipment to help administer medication outside of a hospital setting. Omnicell generates the vast majority of its revenue in the United States.