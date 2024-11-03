Apple Satellite Connectivity Provider Globalstar And Timberland Parent V.F Corp Are Among Top 7 Mid Cap Gainers Last Week (Oct 28-Nov 1): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
These seven mid-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals MDGL shares grew 51.70% last week after the company reported better-than-expected results.
- PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp PRCT shares gained 34.20% after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 financial results and raised its FY24 revenue guidance. The company also priced a $175 million offering of its common stock at $91 per share by a selling stockholder.
- Globalstar GSAT stock gained 33.98% last week. The company amended its services agreement with Apple AAPL to launch an extended MSS network with new satellites and infrastructure.
- GeneDx Holdings Corp. WGS shares rocketed 31.17% after the company reported better-than-expected results and raised its FY24 revenue guidance. Several analysts boosted the price forecast on the stock.
- NEXTracker NXT shares upped 25.91% after the company reported second-quarter results and raised its FY25 GAAP and adjusted EPS guidance.
- V.F. Corporation VFC stock escalated 25.82% after the company reported second-quarter financial results and analysts boosted the price forecast.
- Omnicell OMCL stock increased 23.22% after the company reported third-quarter results and raised its FY24 guidance above estimates. Analysts upped the price forecast on the stock.
