This PVH Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Needham analyst Mike Matson upgraded the rating for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. ESTA from Hold to Buy and announced a $48 price target. Establishment Labs shares closed at $34.96 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Jefferies analyst Ashley Helgans upgraded PVH Corp . PVH from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $70 to $105. PVH shares closed at $80.50 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Citigroup analyst Geoff Meacham upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc . REGN from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $600 to $700. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $574.16 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Wells Fargo analyst Stan Berenshteyn upgraded the rating for Omnicell, Inc . OMCL from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $31 to $35. Omnicell shares closed at $28.00 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Keybanc analyst Sophie Karp upgraded the rating for Ameren Corporation AEE from Sector Weight to Overweight and announced a $103 price target. Ameren shares closed at $94.32 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

