This PVH Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Wednesday

- Needham analyst Mike Matson upgraded the rating for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. ESTA from Hold to Buy and announced a $48 price target. Establishment Labs shares closed at $34.96 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst Ashley Helgans upgraded PVH Corp. PVH from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $70 to $105. PVH shares closed at $80.50 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup analyst Geoff Meacham upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. REGN from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $600 to $700. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $574.16 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo analyst Stan Berenshteyn upgraded the rating for Omnicell, Inc. OMCL from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $31 to $35. Omnicell shares closed at $28.00 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc analyst Sophie Karp upgraded the rating for Ameren Corporation AEE from Sector Weight to Overweight and announced a $103 price target. Ameren shares closed at $94.32 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
