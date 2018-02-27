Market Overview

Analyst Rating View All Ratings

DateResearch FirmActionCurrentTarget
11/22/17Bank of AmericaDowngradesBuyNeutral0.0
10/16/17JefferiesDowngradesHoldUnderperform0.0
8/17/17MizuhoInitiates Coverage OnNeutral55.0

Earnings View Earnings

Q4 2017 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: 0.21 0.16 -0.05
Rev: 234.32M 196.15M -38.17M
Q1 2018 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: Expected
2018-05-02
Rev:

Dividends View Dividends

Yield
2.6%
Ex-Date
Mar 15, 2018
Payment
0.335
Pay-Date
Mar 30, 2018

Company Profile

El Paso Electric is a Texas-based public utility company engaged in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the Southwestern U.S. The company principally serves retail customers in the El Paso, Texas and Las Cruces, New Mexico markets through its portfolio of nuclear, natural gas, coal, solar, and wind power plants. The vast majority of the total power produced by El Paso Electric is derived from its nuclear and natural gas facilities. The company generates most of its revenue from the production and sale of energy. Distribution service fees also represent a significant income stream. El Paso Electric primarily serves residential and small industrial customers, but also participates in wholesale transactions with local military installations and universities.
