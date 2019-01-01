Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 24
EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$591.7M
Earnings History
Excelerate Energy Questions & Answers
When is Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) reporting earnings?
Excelerate Energy (EE) is scheduled to report earnings on August 18, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 24, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE)?
The Actual EPS was $0.89, which beat the estimate of $0.67.
What were Excelerate Energy’s (NYSE:EE) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $251.8M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
