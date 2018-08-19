Benzinga's Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Facebook, Netflix, Twitter, Walmart And More

Benzinga has featured looks at many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls included social media and video streaming giants this past week.

Bearish calls included another social media and a retail giant.

The bull run is more than nine years old, and yet the broad markets are near all-time highs again, while the earnings reporting season winds down. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrials ended the past week essentially flat, despite a midweek dip, and the Nasdaq managed to eke out a gain near 1.5 percent for the week.

As usual, Benzinga continues to feature looks at the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks. Here are just a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that may be worth another look.

Bulls

"Citron: Twitter Shares Could Hit '$52 Within 52 Weeks'" by Wayne Duggan looks at why a notable short seller thinks Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) shares are headed significantly higher over the next year.

In "KeyBanc: CFO's Retirement To Cause ' Minimal Disruption' At Netflix," Jayson Derrick examines why Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) investors need not be too concerned about the management change.

Shanthi Rexaline's "Morgan Stanley Sees Buying Opportunity In Nvidia: 'Clarity Likely After Next Week's Product Launches'" shows how to play the pullback in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares.

See why Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) is "bruised, not broken," according to the analyst in "Raymond James: Pullback In Marriott Shares Creates Entry Point In 'Global Brand Powerhouse'" by Hannah Genig.

In Brett Hershman's "Higher Prices At Kimberly Clark Are Behind JPMorgan's Higher Rating," see reasons to be cautiously optimistic about Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE: KMB) after the recent announcement.

Also have a look at Savings Vs. Stocks: How Much Money Millennials Lose By Not Investing.

Bears

"Pivotal's Brian Wieser Sees More Trouble Ahead For Facebook" by Wayne Duggan looks at why this difficult year for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) may not be over quite yet.

In Brett Hershman's "Walmart Posts Standout Quarter, But Raymond James Downgrades On Flipkart Costs," see what headwinds Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) still faces.

See what could be troubling for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) in Shanthi Rexaline's "Raymond James Cuts Alibaba Price Target On Currency Weakness, But Stock Remains Top Large-Cap Pick."

In "Deflated: 3 Reasons Why Morgan Stanley Turned Neutral On Goodyear," Hannah Genig looks at the three reasons Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) was downgraded.

Jayson Derrick's "Switch's Guidance Shortfall Prompts JPMorgan Downgrade" examines what prompted one top analyst to drop its bullish stance on Switch Inc (NYSE: SWCH).

Be sure to check out What Is The Buffett Indicator? as well.