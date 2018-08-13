It has been a roller coaster ride for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) investors so far in 2018.

Citron Research Andrew Left said Monday the stock is headed significantly higher over the next year. According to Left, Twitter will hit $52 within the next 52 weeks, a roughly 57-percent upside from its current price.

Left, a notable short seller, said Twitter has become an irreplaceable part of the global media landscape. In just the past week alone, Twitter has been a platform for major announcements from President Trump and Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. Twitter’s censuring of Alex Jones has also been a centerpiece of a global debate on free speech.

“Most all of 2018’s most important news in finance, sports and politics has broken on TWTR!” Left said in a post. “Equally as important, the ensuing conversations continued on TWTR for days, even weeks and months.”

No Comparison

Left said Twitter is often compared to social media rivals Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) and Snap, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNAP), but Twitter actually stands alone in terms of its role in the global exchange of thoughts and information. Looking ahead, Left sees major growth opportunities in both music and sports, two subjects that inspire passionate debate among fans.

Twitter’s most recent whiplash trading has been to the downside, plummeting roughly 33 percent since July 27 when it reported disappointing user numbers in the second quarter. However, Left said Wall Street is being overly pessimistic.

“While we understand the Streets concern over MAU growth and the cleansing of the user base, we believe much of the selloff was due to collateral damage from FB 2Q earnings, which cased FB to suffer the largest one-day decline in market cap in history,” he wrote.

Value And Relevance

Today, Left said Twitter trades at just 28 times 2019 estimated EV/EBITDA.

“Twitter has never been more relevant than now, and money follows relevancy,” he said.

Twitter stock traded higher by 3.6 percent to $33.16 following the report. Left is scheduled to appear on Bloomberg at 2 p.m. EST to elaborate on his bullish Twitter thesis.

