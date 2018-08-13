Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Citron: Twitter Shares Could Hit '$52 Within 52 Weeks'
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 13, 2018 1:04pm   Comments
Share:
Citron: Twitter Shares Could Hit '$52 Within 52 Weeks'
Related TWTR
Barron's Picks And Pans: Abercrombie, Equinix, Kraft Heinz, Twitter And More
Intel, Lowe's, Ralph Lauren, Twitter: 'Fast Money' Picks For August 10
Twitter +4.3% amid new bullishness at Citron (Seeking Alpha)

It has been a roller coaster ride for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) investors so far in 2018.

Citron Research Andrew Left said Monday the stock is headed significantly higher over the next year. According to Left, Twitter will hit $52 within the next 52 weeks, a roughly 57-percent upside from its current price.

Left, a notable short seller, said Twitter has become an irreplaceable part of the global media landscape. In just the past week alone, Twitter has been a platform for major announcements from President Trump and Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. Twitter’s censuring of Alex Jones has also been a centerpiece of a global debate on free speech.

“Most all of 2018’s most important news in finance, sports and politics has broken on TWTR!” Left said in a post. “Equally as important, the ensuing conversations continued on TWTR for days, even weeks and months.”

No Comparison

Left said Twitter is often compared to social media rivals Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) and Snap, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNAP), but Twitter actually stands alone in terms of its role in the global exchange of thoughts and information. Looking ahead, Left sees major growth opportunities in both music and sports, two subjects that inspire passionate debate among fans.

Twitter’s most recent whiplash trading has been to the downside, plummeting roughly 33 percent since July 27 when it reported disappointing user numbers in the second quarter. However, Left said Wall Street is being overly pessimistic.

“While we understand the Streets concern over MAU growth and the cleansing of the user base, we believe much of the selloff was due to collateral damage from FB 2Q earnings, which cased FB to suffer the largest one-day decline in market cap in history,” he wrote.

Value And Relevance

Today, Left said Twitter trades at just 28 times 2019 estimated EV/EBITDA.

“Twitter has never been more relevant than now, and money follows relevancy,” he said.

Twitter stock traded higher by 3.6 percent to $33.16 following the report. Left is scheduled to appear on Bloomberg at 2 p.m. EST to elaborate on his bullish Twitter thesis.

Related Links:

GlassHouse Accuses Aerojet Rocketdyne Of Deceptive Accounting

AbbVie's Stock Hit By Citron Tweet

Latest Ratings for TWTR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2018NomuraUpgradesReduceNeutral
Jul 2018BairdMaintainsNeutralNeutral
Jul 2018Wells FargoMaintainsMarket PerformMarket Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for TWTR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Alex JonesAnalyst Color Long Ideas Short Sellers Price Target Top Stories Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB + SNAP)

Benzinga's Bulls & Bears Of The Week: AMD, Seagate, Sprint, Nike, Zynga, More
Pot Stocks, ETFs, Top News And Data From The Cannabis Industry This Week
Patron Of Fintechs: Surveying Goldman Sachs Growing Portfolio Of Tech Startups
Some Multi-Factor ETFs Missed Facebook's Tumble
85 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
The Richest Gamers: Drake, Elon Musk And Other Famous Video Game Aficionados
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on TWTR
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Could SpaceX Help Finance A Tesla Go-Private Deal? Morgan Stanley Weighs In