QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
3.73 - 3.99
Vol / Avg.
269.3K/1.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.39 - 52
Mkt Cap
406M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.87
P/E
-
EPS
-0.96
Shares
102.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 10:14AM
Benzinga - Nov 30, 2021, 6:42AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 5:27PM
Benzinga - Sep 27, 2021, 5:03AM
Benzinga - Aug 31, 2021, 4:55AM
load more
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Zymergen Inc is a biofacturing company. Zymergen partners with nature to design, develop and manufacture bio-based breakthrough products that deliver value to customers in a broad range of industries. A unique combination of biology, chemistry, software and automation enables the company to design and create new materials.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-23
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Zymergen Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zymergen (ZY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zymergen (NASDAQ: ZY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Zymergen's (ZY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Zymergen (ZY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Zymergen (NASDAQ: ZY) was reported by JP Morgan on September 27, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting ZY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 202.65% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Zymergen (ZY)?

A

The stock price for Zymergen (NASDAQ: ZY) is $3.965 last updated Today at 7:06:52 PM.

Q

Does Zymergen (ZY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zymergen.

Q

When is Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) reporting earnings?

A

Zymergen’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 23, 2022.

Q

Is Zymergen (ZY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zymergen.

Q

What sector and industry does Zymergen (ZY) operate in?

A

Zymergen is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.