|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-23
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Zymergen (NASDAQ: ZY) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Zymergen’s space includes: Tronox Holdings (NYSE:TROX), PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT), Gulf (NASDAQ:GURE), CN Energy Group (NASDAQ:CNEY) and Tantech Hldgs (NASDAQ:TANH).
The latest price target for Zymergen (NASDAQ: ZY) was reported by JP Morgan on September 27, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting ZY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 202.65% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Zymergen (NASDAQ: ZY) is $3.965 last updated Today at 7:06:52 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Zymergen.
Zymergen’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 23, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Zymergen.
Zymergen is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.