Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna
The latest price target for Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE: ZGN) was reported by UBS on April 29, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $11.00 expecting ZGN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 6.08% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE: ZGN) was provided by UBS, and Ermenegildo Zegna initiated their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Ermenegildo Zegna, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Ermenegildo Zegna was filed on April 29, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 29, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Ermenegildo Zegna (ZGN) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $11.00. The current price Ermenegildo Zegna (ZGN) is trading at is $10.37, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
