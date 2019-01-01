ñol

Zepp Health
(NYSE:ZEPP)
2.0224
-0.0176[-0.86%]
At close: May 25
2.02
-0.0024[-0.12%]
After Hours: 8:00AM EDT
Day High/Low2 - 2.09
52 Week High/Low2 - 12.8
Open / Close2.08 / 2.02
Float / Outstanding- / 62.3M
Vol / Avg.95.9K / 162.3K
Mkt Cap125.9M
P/E6.46
50d Avg. Price2.6
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.56
Total Float-

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Zepp Health reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 24

EPS

$-0.190

Quarterly Revenue

$119.4M

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$1.7B

Earnings Recap

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Earnings Zepp Health missed estimated earnings by 416.67%,

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Zepp Health missed estimated earnings by 416.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $0.06.

Revenue was down $55.69 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.25 which was followed by a 4.03% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Zepp Health's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.37 0.24 1.50  
EPS Actual 0.12 0.15 0.31 -0.07
Revenue Estimate 294.18M 269.18M 394.23M 165.33M
Revenue Actual 260.75M 249.26M 284.23M 175.11M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Zepp Health using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Zepp Health Questions & Answers

Q
When is Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) reporting earnings?
A

Zepp Health (ZEPP) is scheduled to report earnings on August 18, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 24, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.06, which missed the estimate of $0.14.

Q
What were Zepp Health’s (NYSE:ZEPP) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $115.7M, which beat the estimate of $107.2M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.