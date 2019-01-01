Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Zepp Health missed estimated earnings by 416.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $0.06.

Revenue was down $55.69 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.25 which was followed by a 4.03% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Zepp Health's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.37 0.24 1.50 EPS Actual 0.12 0.15 0.31 -0.07 Revenue Estimate 294.18M 269.18M 394.23M 165.33M Revenue Actual 260.75M 249.26M 284.23M 175.11M

